Blue Jays' Edisson Gonzalez: Will be future Blue Jay

Gonzalez, along with right-hander Curtis Taylor, were named as the players dealt from the Rays to the Blue Jays on Sunday, officially completing the July 28 trade that sent infielder Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gonzalez was signed by the Rays as an international amateur from Panama in 2016. He has been competing at Low-A Hudson Valley this season and has compiled a 2.45 ERA to go with a 77:13 K:BB ratio over 62.1 innings. Gonzalez is only 19 years old and has a ways to go before ever stepping foot on a major league diamond.