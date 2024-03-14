Escobar went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The 35-year-old switch hitter is trying to win a spot on Toronto's bench, and Wednesday's long ball in the seventh inning off Carmen Mlodzinski can only help his case. Escobar also struck out in his other at-bat though, and through 11 spring appearances he's batting just .103 (3-for-29) with a brutal 1:12 BB:K. He may be running out of time to prove he can still make a contribution on a big-league roster.