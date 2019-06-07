Jackson (0-4) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, coughing up six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three.

A Vlad Guerrero Jr. error with two outs in the second inning softened the blow to Jackson's ERA, but this was still another poor outing for the 35-year-old, who was taken deep by Aaron Hicks and Gio Urshela before he got the hook. Jackson has served up eight homers in only 19.2 innings this season, leading to a hideous 11.90 ERA, but the Jays don't yet seem inclined to pull him from the rotation. He's next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday in Baltimore.

