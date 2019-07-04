Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Begins rehab assignment
Jackson (back) joined Triple-A Buffalo to start a rehab assignment Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jackson landed on the injured list June 18 with the lower-back injury after giving up seven runs in his previous start. The 25-year-old may not return to the Blue Jays in a starting capacity, instead serving in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
