Jackson (0-3) took the loss Friday, surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks over 2.1 innings while striking out four as the Blue Jays were routed 13-6 by the Rockies.

Colorado got two runs on the board before Jackson had even recorded an out, and it was downhill from there for the veteran right-hander. He now has a 13.22 ERA through four starts this season, and only Toronto's lack of organizational pitching depth is keeping him in the big-league rotation.