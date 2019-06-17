Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Following opener again
Jackson will work as the primary pitcher Monday against the Angels.
Derek Law will serve as the opener in front of Jackson for a second straight week. The veteran right-hander picked up a win as the primary pitcher his last time out, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings.
