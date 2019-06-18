Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Hammered by Angels
Jackson (1-5) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays were downed 10-5 by the Angels, surrendering seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks in only two-thirds of an inning. He failed to strike out a batter.
After Derek Law turned in a perfect first inning as the Jays' opener, Jackson entered the game and served up a homer to Justin Upton on the first pitch he threw, setting the stage for an absolutely disastrous outing. The veteran right-hander came into Monday with a double-digit ERA and somehow made it worse, and he now sits with a 12.43 mark, and a mind-boggling 4.3 HR/9, through 25.1 innings. Toronto doesn't have a lot of options to replace Jackson, but even in a rebuilding season it seems inconceivable that they'd continue to send the 35-year-old to the mound every fifth day given his performance so far.
