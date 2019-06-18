Jackson was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a lower-back injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Jackson was tagged for seven runs during Monday's start against the Angels, though the back issue may have played a role in his poor showing. The Blue Jays have yet to issue a timetable for his return, but he'd miss just one turn through the rotation if he can return after the 10-day minimum.

