Jackson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Jackson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday after missing time with a lower-back injury, but even after firing three scoreless frames during Monday's clash, he's been designated for assignment. He possesses an 11.12 ERA and 2.19 WHIP with a 19:13 K:BB over 28.1 innings this season with Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories