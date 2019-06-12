Jackson is not starting Wednesday against the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson had been scheduled to take his turn in the rotation, but Derek Law will get the nod instead. Law hasn't pitched more than two innings in any appearance this season so is likely to be more of an opener than a true starter. Jackson hasn't reportedly been battling any injury, so it's possible he'll be available as a primary pitcher following Law. With an 11.90 ERA and a 2.24 WHIP in his five starts for the Blue Jays this season, it would hardly be a surprise for Jackson to permanently lose his spot in the rotation.

