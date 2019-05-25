Jackson (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays were routed 19-4 by the Padres, surrendering seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four innings while striking out two.

The Padres set a franchise record with seven homers in the game, and Jackson got them started by serving up two long balls in the second inning and another in the fourth. The veteran right-hander now has 9.00 ERA through his first three starts with the Jays, and unsurprisingly he doesn't look like any kind of solution to the club's rotation woes.