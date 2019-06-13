Jackson (1-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Jackson took over in the second inning and worked with little trouble until losing his command in the fifth inning. He began the frame by walking the first two batters he faced and ultimately allowed a run to cross the plate on a wild pitch. Still, this was one of Jackson's better efforts of the season and the first time he's worked five innings since May 20 -- a span of three starts. Even with this performance, he has a 10.22 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 24.2 innings for the season. He'll likely pitch again Monday against the Angels, though it remains to be seen if he works as a traditional starter or a primary pitcher.