Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Succeeds as primary pitcher
Jackson (1-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.
Jackson took over in the second inning and worked with little trouble until losing his command in the fifth inning. He began the frame by walking the first two batters he faced and ultimately allowed a run to cross the plate on a wild pitch. Still, this was one of Jackson's better efforts of the season and the first time he's worked five innings since May 20 -- a span of three starts. Even with this performance, he has a 10.22 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 24.2 innings for the season. He'll likely pitch again Monday against the Angels, though it remains to be seen if he works as a traditional starter or a primary pitcher.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Working as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Another early exit•
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Flattened by Rockies•
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Pummeled by Padres•
-
Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Yields six runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...