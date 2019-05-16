Jackson allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Wednesday's start was Jackson's first as a Blue Jay, marking the 14th major-league team he's pitched for in his career. The results weren't bad -- his only earned runs came on a two-run home run by Aramis Garcia -- but he generated just eight called strikes and five swinging strikes. He did induce eight groundballs, largely keeping him out of trouble. However, it is worth noting that he experienced this success against a weak lineup and in one of the most favorable pitching parks in the league. It remains to be seen if he can continue to pitch with any type of success after posting a 5.21 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 76 innings in 2018. He's likely to be tested in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Boston.