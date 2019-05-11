Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Traded to Toronto
Jackson was traded from Oakland to Toronto in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
The 35-year-old recorded a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for the Athletics last season, but his 4.65 FIP and 4.88 xFIP don't back up the idea that he was a whole lot better than the previous two seasons, where he recorded ERAs north of 5.00. If he appears in a big-league game for the Blue Jays, he'll set an MLB record for appearing in games with 14 different clubs.
