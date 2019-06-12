Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Working as primary pitcher
Jackson will work as the primary pitcher Wednesday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jackson was originally scheduled to start, but he'll instead follow an opener (Derek Law) in an effort to get him past the top of the order out of the gate. The veteran right-hander has made five starts for the Blue Jays this season, struggling to an 11.90 ERA, 2.24 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 19.2 innings of work.
