Jackson (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Red Sox on Monday.

The Red Sox had their hitting shoes on, as they posted 12 runs, including six against the Blue Jays starter. This was only Jackson's second start of the season, and in both, he gave up at least six hits. Opponents are batting .310 against him with two home runs in 10 frames. That's largely why he's posted a 0-1 record, 6.30 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. He also has six strikeouts. If he remains in the rotation, Jackson will start again Saturday against the Padres.