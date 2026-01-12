Jimenez and the Blue Jays agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Jimenez will stick around with the Blue Jays' organization after ending the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Durham. The 29-year-old batted .278 with three home runs, 29 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base over 151 at-bats in 40 contests with Durham last year. Jimenez has reportedly lost 20 pounds since the end of the 2025 campaign, and he has been playing in the Dominican winter league. Additionally, the contract he signed Sunday includes a spring training invite.