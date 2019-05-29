Luciano (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list Wednesday.

Luciano is back with the Blue Jays ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rays after spending five days away from the team while on bereavement. The 29-year-old Rule 5 pick owns a lackluster 7.32 ERA, 2.24 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB in 19.2 innings this season and should continue to fill a low-leverage relief role with the Blue Jays. Jacob Waguespack (shoulder) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move.

