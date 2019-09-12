Luciano (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Veteran left-hander Clayton Richard was released to free up a roster spot for Luciano, who has been sidelined since mid-June with a right elbow sprain. Spending the final two-plus weeks of the season will be enough to exhaust his Rule 5 status, allowing the Blue Jays to option the 19-year-old to the minors to begin next season.

