Luciano walked two batters in a scoreless inning of relief during Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

The Rule 5 pick won't turn 20 years old until next February, so it's perfectly understandable that he's struggling in the majors. Luciano's 4.66 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 8:10 K:BB through 9.2 innings won't help anyone's fantasy roster, but the Jays are content to let him develop in an extremely low-leverage role this season in the hopes that he can be a contributor down the road.