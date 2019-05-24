Luciano was placed on the bereavement list Friday.

The reason for the move remains unclear, but Luciano will now be away from the team for 3-to-7 days. The 19-year-old Rule 5 pick has understandably struggled this season with a 7.32 ERA, 2.24 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB though 19.2 innings.

