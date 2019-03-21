Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Likely ticketed for 25-man roster
Luciano's chances of sticking on the Blue jays' big-league roster have improved dramatically with Ryan Tepera (elbow) and Josh Axford (elbow) both sidelined to begin the season.
The teenage Rule 5 pick hasn't exactly distinguished himself in camp -- after failing to record an out and coughing up three runs on a hit and two walks Wednesday against the Braves, Luciano has a 14.85 ERA and 8:7 K:BB through 6,2 spring innings -- but with the Jays focused more on the future than the present in 2019, carrying him at the back of a bullpen now scrambling for warm bodies to fill roles seems much more palatable. Don't expect Luciano to see much high-leverage work or have much fantasy value, however.
