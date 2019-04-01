Luciano allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief during Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

It wasn't a particularly noteworthy line in the box score, but the Rule 5 pick will now forever be the answer to the trivia question, "Who was the first player born in the 21st century to play in the majors?" In a related note, Mikie Mahtook is also the answer to the more embarrassing question, "Who was the first player struck out by a pitcher born in the 21st century?" Luciano figures to handle a low-leverage role in the Jays bullpen this season, gaining valuable experience before likely heading back to the minors in 2020.