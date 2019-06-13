Luciano was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain.

Luciano apparently suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Orioles, during which he recorded just one out while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk. The severity of the issue is not yet known. Justin Shafer was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Luciano's place on the roster and in the bullpen.

