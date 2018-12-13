Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Stolen from Royals
Luciano was selected by the Blue Jays with the ninth pick in the Rule 5 draft.
While the 18-year-old righty has more upside than anyone else who came off the board in the Rule 5 draft, he also has never pitched in full-season ball, so he will be way over his head at the big-league level. The Blue Jays obviously hope they can get away with hiding him on the big-league roster all season so that they can retain his rights and send him back to the minors in 2020. He throws smoke and logged a 3.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB in 67 innings in rookie ball last season.
