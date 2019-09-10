Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Tosses sim game
Luciano (elbow) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Luciano was cleared to begin a throwing progression Aug. 9, and he appears to be closing in on a return from the injured list. The Blue Jays will likely determine the next step in his rehab based on how he responds to the sim game. The right-hander has been sidelined since June 13 due to a right elbow sprain.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Begins throwing progression•
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Placed on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Back from bereavement•
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Lands on bereavement list•
-
Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Control issues continue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...