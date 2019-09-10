Luciano (elbow) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Luciano was cleared to begin a throwing progression Aug. 9, and he appears to be closing in on a return from the injured list. The Blue Jays will likely determine the next step in his rehab based on how he responds to the sim game. The right-hander has been sidelined since June 13 due to a right elbow sprain.

