Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Transferred to 60-day IL
Luciano (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Luciano landed on the shelf last week with a right elbow sprain. The young right-hander will be sidelined until at least August 12 following this move, which freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for David Phelps (elbow).
