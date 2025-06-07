Blue Jays' Eric Lauer: Collects second win of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lauer (2-1) earned the win against the Twins on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.1 scoreless innings.
Lauer was brought in for the third inning after Paxton Schultz gave up three runs through the first two frames. Lauer was able to keep the Twins off the board during his stretch, and he got enough run support from the Toronto batters to be in line for the win. The 30-year-old southpaw has a 2.08 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 26 innings this season. He's tentatively slated to make his next start against the Cardinals on the road next week.
