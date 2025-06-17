Lauer will start Wednesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lauer has bounced back-and-forth between traditional starter and bulk reliever. He's faired better in the latter role with a 0.96 ERA in six appearances, but the Blue Jays will give him a traditional start against Arizona. With Bowden Francis (shoulder) out indefinitely, Lauer could get a long run in the Toronto rotation.