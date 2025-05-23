Lauer is slated to start Friday's game against the Rays in Tampa.

The veteran lefty will pick up a second straight start and his third straight turn through the Toronto rotation, as he had previously served as a bulk reliever behind Jose Urena in a May 11 win over Seattle. Lauer has made four appearances in total for Toronto this season and owns a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12 innings. He should be able to hold down a rotation spot until either Max Scherzer (thumb) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list, or Spencer Turnbull is built up enough in the minors.