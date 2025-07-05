Lauer took a no-decision after throwing six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six, during Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Whether in bulk relief or as a starter, Lauer continued his strong campaign with his longest start of the season. The 30-year-old seems fully stretched out to be able to handle a starter's workload now which is a welcome boost to the Blue Jays rotation. The left-hander has not allowed more than three runs in an appearance all season, and holds a 3-0 record with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts 31.1 innings pitched since June 1. Lauer will get a chance to consolidate this outing when he makes his next start, scheduled to be on the road at the White Sox.