Lauer is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Paxton Schultz on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lauer has tossed 7.1 scoreless frames in his past two outings and is set to follow the rookie Schultz for a second consecutive appearance. The veteran left-hander has pitched well as a fill-in rotation piece for Toronto so far this season with a 2.28 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings.