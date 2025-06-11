Lauer will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, though Spencer Turnbull is expected to work behind him as a bulk reliever, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider said Monday that Turnbull is set to handle a multi-inning role out of the bullpen for Toronto after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, and Wednesday's contest represents a good opportunity for the Blue Jays to break him in for some extended work. Lauer has been the Blue Jays' nominal No. 5 starter since late April, making two starts and five bulk-relief appearances among his eight outings. The southpaw hasn't covered more than 4.2 innings in any of those appearances, and the Blue Jays are likely to continue to keep his workload in check to optimize his performance. Since Lauer is unlikely to reach five innings Wednesday, Turnbull is the more likely of the two pitchers to factor into the decision.