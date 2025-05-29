Lauer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing no hits and two walks in 3.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Piggybacking off opener Paxton Schultz, Lauer delivered his second outing of the season with at least three innings while yielding one hit or less. Lauer hasn't worked as a traditional starter for the Blue Jays, as he's made two starts and four relief appearances, but Toronto will likely need the veteran left-hander to help eat innings one way or another until Max Scherzer (thumb) re-enters the rotation. Lauer owns a strong 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 19.2 innings, but he'll have limited fantasy appeal if he's deployed as a bulk reliever his next time out versus a red-hot Phillies offense that's scoring 5.4 runs per game over their last 28 outings.