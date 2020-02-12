Play

Pardinho underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Pardinho was promoted from rookie ball to Low-A in 2019 and delivered a 2.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB over 33.2 innings (seven starts), but he won't be able to pitch this season. The 19-year-old will have to focus on his recovery and look to come back in 2021.

