Pardinho allowed three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out four for Low-A Lansing on Sunday.

The 18-year-old right-hander got a late start to the season due to elbow soreness, but after he made one appearance in the Gulf Coast League, the Jays gave him an aggressive promotion to the Midwest League and he's responded by posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through his first 14 innings of full-season ball. Pardinho's short stature does create some bullpen concerns in the long run, but he's got plenty of time to prove he can handle the rigors of a rotation spot as he makes his way up the ladder.