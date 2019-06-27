Blue Jays' Eric Pardinho: Strong 2019 debut
Pardinho gave up a hit and three walks over four scoreless innings while striking out five for the GCL Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Brazilian had the beginning of his season delayed due to mild elbow soreness, but Pardinho looked very good in his 2019 debut. The Jays' No. 8 fantasy prospect posted strong numbers in the Appy League last year (2.88 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64:16 K:BB through 50 IP), so this assignment to the Gulf Coast League could be a brief one before he gets moved up to face tougher competition. Given his relatively small frame (he's currently listed at 5-foot-10, 155 pounds), low 90s fastball and promising curveball -- not to mention the organization he pitches for -- Marcus Stroman comparisons might be inevitable, but Pardinho is still a very long way from the majors.
