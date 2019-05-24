Sogard will hit the bench in favor of the newly-promoted Cavan Biggio for Friday's game against the Padres.

Sogard had moved into a starting role at second base and performed surprisingly well, hitting .265/.357/.459 in 26 games. Despite that success, he remains a 33-year-old with a career 77 wRC+, so he's likely to be relegated to a bench role for now while the Blue Jays see what the 24-year-old Biggio can do.