Sogard went 2-for-6 with a run and a stolen base Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 4-3 loss to the Rays in 11 innings.

Sogard drew his fourth straight start out of the leadoff spot and delivered a useful line, but there's a decent chance he would have been on the bench Tuesday or Wednesday if Cavan Biggio hadn't fallen ill. Now 14 games under .500, the Blue Jays don't have much incentive to hand regular at-bats to Sogard -- a 33-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal -- at the expense of Biggio and top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sogard has been a nice source of value in deeper leagues thus far with a .261 average, four home runs and four steals in 134 plate appearances, but his sketchy playing-time outlook limits his rest-of-season fantasy upside.