Sogard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

With a tough southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for New York and the two sides playing a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Sogard will receive a breather. While Sogard sits for the first time since June 14, Cavan Biggio will slot in as the Jays' starting second baseman and leadoff hitter.