Sogard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Sogard will receive a routine breather for the day game after a night game following a seven-start stretch during which he went 9-for-30 with a home run, three doubles, two RBI and three runs. The veteran continues to shine atop the Toronto lineup but could see his fantasy value take a major hit if he's dealt elsewhere prior to the July 31 deadline, as there's a good chance he would serve in more of a part-time role for a contending club.