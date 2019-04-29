Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Goes deep again
Sogard went 3-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.
Sogard slugged his third homer in the last five games in the first inning of Sunday's series finale, giving the Blue Jays an early lead. The 32-year-old found little success with Milwaukee a season ago, but he's off to a tremendous start in 2019 since getting promoted to the big leagues in mid-April. Sogard is batting .415 with three homers, nine RBI and two stolen bases over 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...