Sogard went 3-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Sogard slugged his third homer in the last five games in the first inning of Sunday's series finale, giving the Blue Jays an early lead. The 32-year-old found little success with Milwaukee a season ago, but he's off to a tremendous start in 2019 since getting promoted to the big leagues in mid-April. Sogard is batting .415 with three homers, nine RBI and two stolen bases over 10 games.

