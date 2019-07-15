Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Goes deep vs. Yankees
Sogard went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against New York.
Sogard gave his team the lead in the fifth inning with a solo blast over the fence in right field, though the Yankees would ultimately emerge victorious. He's collected a base knock in each of the first three games to kick off the second half of the season, and he's now slashing .296/.365/.488 with 10 homers and 27 RBI over 64 contests this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.