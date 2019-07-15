Sogard went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against New York.

Sogard gave his team the lead in the fifth inning with a solo blast over the fence in right field, though the Yankees would ultimately emerge victorious. He's collected a base knock in each of the first three games to kick off the second half of the season, and he's now slashing .296/.365/.488 with 10 homers and 27 RBI over 64 contests this season.

