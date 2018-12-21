Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Joins Toronto on MiLB deal
Sogard signed a minor-league contract which includes an invation to spring training with the Blue Jays on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Sogard spent the last two seasons with the Brewers and had a resurgent 2017 with a .273/.393/.378 slash line, only to regress hard with a .406 OPS last season. The 32-year-old provides infield versatility but should be little more than a depth option given Toronto's younger infield options.
