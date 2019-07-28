Sogard was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays have yet to provide an explanation behind Sogard's removal from the lineup, but it's worth noting that the utility man's name has popped up in trade discussions as the July 31 deadline approaches. With Sogard out of the lineup, Cavan Biggio will move into the leadoff spot while Billy McKinney will replace Sogard in right field.