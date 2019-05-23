Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Little impact in return to action
Sogard went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday in the Blue Jays' 8-2 loss to the Red Sox.
Sogard missed the first two games of the series with Boston due to a sprained thumb before returning to action Wednesday. Fantasy managers may have wished Sogard took some additional time, as he went 0-for-10 while starting the last two days. Sogard has now recorded two hits in 23 at-bats over his past six starts, sinking his season average from .320 to .265.
