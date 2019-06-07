Sogard went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

He was the only Jay to have any success against J.A. Happ -- the Yankees southpaw gave up four hits in seven innings, and Sogard had half of them. He's now slashing .364/.389/.545 over the last 10 games, and his five homers on the year is already a new career high.

