Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Pops fifth homer
Sogard went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
He was the only Jay to have any success against J.A. Happ -- the Yankees southpaw gave up four hits in seven innings, and Sogard had half of them. He's now slashing .364/.389/.545 over the last 10 games, and his five homers on the year is already a new career high.
