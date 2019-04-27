Sogard went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the A's.

Getting the nod in the leadoff spot once again, Sogard took the third pitch he saw from Mike Fiers to begin the game over the right-field wall for his second homer in eight games since his promotion. Sogard's .394/.444/.636 slash line is completely unsustainable -- the 32-year-old has a .632 OPS in nearly 600 career big-league games -- but the Jays have no better options for the top of their order. He played shortstop Friday, but look for Sogard to slide back to second base once Freddy Galvis (hamstring) is healthy.