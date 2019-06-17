Sogard went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two walks and three runs Sunday in the Blue Jays' 12-0 win over the Astros.

Sogard isn't quite a regular in the Toronto lineup, but manager Charlie Montoyo has been deploying the veteran as the Jays' leadoff man on the occasions he starts. That's unlikely to change anytime soon, as Sogard now maintains a .386 on-base percentage in June after reaching four times in the blowout win. Sogard hasn't historically offered much power, but he's one of several players who have experienced slugging boosts thanks to the 2019 baseball. His six home runs already represent a career high, and his .847 OPS is 76 points better than his mark in any season in which he's received at least 100 plate appearances.