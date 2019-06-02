Blue Jays' Eric Sogard: Scores lone run in loss
Sogard went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sundays' 5-1 loss to Colorado.
Sogard went just 14-for-74 (.189 average) last month but has collected three multi-hit games since May 26. In 143 plate appearance, the 33-year-old infielder owns a .781 OPS with 11 extra-base knocks.
